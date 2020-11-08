Cyclist hit in crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A cyclist was hit by a car on Sunday near Centennial and Garden of the Gods Roads.

The cyclist was going south on Centennial in the bike lane, according to CSPD. The bike veered into the car lane briefly and was hit by a car from behind.

The driver who hit the cyclist, stayed on scene and attempted to him, according to a witness.

He was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A witness told FOX21 he has severe injuries to his head and arms.

