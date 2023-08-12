(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Neon’s Salon and Barbershop (Neon’s) is hosting “Cuts for Smiles” a back-to-school event where they are giving free haircuts for up to 300 children.

Neon’s will have the Cuts of Smiles on Sunday Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6130 Barnes Road, suite 104.

Neon’s says this is their fifth year giving back to the community this way. Last year they gave nearly 300 children free haircuts.

The event will include a parking lot festival with 22 booths and food trucks. 300 backpacks will also be distributed for free, and every booth will have school supplies to give to kids.

“The business is family owned and our family understands the cost associated with getting kids ready to go back to school. We help by giving kids free haircuts in exchange for a smile,” said Neon’s. “It’s a family-supported event.”