Customers flock to Outlets at Castle Rock for Black Friday 2021; what you need to know before you hit the shops

Customers wait in line at Outlets at Castle Rock Friday morning; picture courtesy of Outlets at Castle Rock.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Friday morning, shoppers flocked to Outlets at Castle Rock to enjoy festive holiday décor, including a 55-foot Christmas tree, and get their hands on this year’s Black Friday deals.

Stores opened at 6:00 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock are located at 5050 Factory Shops Blvd #437, Castle Rock, CO 80108.

The grounds are home to more than 85 factory outlet shops. Click here to view a directory.

Customers check out at Outlets at Castle Rock;

picture courtesy of Outlets at Castle Rock

Retailers looking for increased sales following downward trend thanks to the pandemic

Following a dismal year of sales thanks to the pandemic, retailers hope customers turn out in full force for this year’s Black Friday deals.

According to MasterCard Spending Pulse, U.S. retail sales, not counting auto and gas, are expected to rise 10% from last year and 12.2% from the 2019 holiday season.

Not only do stores hope to persuade in-store customers to fill their carts, online deals are also popping up more now than ever before. Based on Mastercard’s data, online sales are forecast to increase 7.1%, a drop from the 46.4% gain a year ago.

Shop smarter, not harder this Black Friday

Rryan Sterling, founder of Future You Wealth, a New York-based investment firm, is warning customers to beware the temptations that come with Black Friday deals. Below are some things to keep in mind if you plan to participate in this year’s shopping spree.