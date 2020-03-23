Curbside service in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City gets boost from free parking

COLORADO SPRINGS — Enforcement of parking meters, time limited and non-metered parking areas has been suspended until April 30 in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City, the city announced on Monday.

The move was made “to allow residents easy access to restaurants offering curbside food service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from the city.

FOX21 News created a list of participating restaurants, for anyone who would like to order take out from a local establishment.

The city did note the following enforcement activities will continue:

– Fire hydrant zones and fire lanes

– “No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety

– Loading zones

– Mountain Metro Transit stops

– Special parking permitted spaces, including but not limited to accesible spaces, reserved spaces, restricted spaces

– Electric vehicle, compact, reserved or other signed parking spaces in structures

– Parking on or within 20 feet of a crosswalk

– Blocking drivesways or alleys

– Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes

– Obedience to angle signs or markings

– ADA violations

– Extended/overnight parking at meters