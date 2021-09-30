Culinary Insider program launches secret menu items in Colorado Springs diners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Downtown Partnership has launched a brand-new program to bolster support for over 30 locally-owned restaurants, breweries and distilleries in Colorado Springs.

What: $10 Culinary Insider dining pass

When: Sept. 30 – Oct. 31, 2021

Why: Explore the best of the Downtown food scene while supporting local business

Tickets and Info: downtowncs.com/culinary

The $10 digital pass provides access to off-menu treats at 18 Downtown Colorado Springs culinary destinations. Passholders become eligible for exclusive rewards based on how many pass destinations they visit during October.

“We’ve seen in this past year the depth of love for, and loyalty to, our Downtown restaurants, brewers and distillers,” said Claire Swinford, executive director of Downtown Ventures. “Culinary Insider rewards that love and loyalty with creative pairing and offerings not available to anyone else.”

Culinary Insider inspires support for local restaurants by giving passholders access usually reserved for food reporters or friends of the chef, including exclusive pairings, revived favorites and new dishes never before seen on the menus of beloved dining spots such as Jack Quinn’s, Spice Island Grill, Ephemera and Mash Mechanix.

Passholders have 32 days to visit as many locations in town as they can, earning prize drawing entries along the way. Offers range from cocktails and appetizers to entrees and desserts!

At the end of October, passholders will be entered to win prizes donated by local businesses from dining gift cards and tasting experiences to private meals made by local star chefs and tickets to culinary performances at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.

PARTICIPATING CULINARY INSIDER LOCATIONS

1350 Distilling

Brakeman’s Burgers

The Carter Payne

Chiba Bar

Ephemera

Fratelli Ristorante Italiano

Homa Cafe + Bar

Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Mash Mechanix

Odyssey Gastropub

Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House

Spice Island Grill

Rooster’s House of Ramen

Streetcar520

Till South

Track 10 Urban Kitchen

The Warehouse Restaurant

BUSINESSES PROVIDING PRIZES & REWARDS