Cuban solidarity protest held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was a show of solidarity for Cuba at Havana Grill in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

Cuba is in the midst of an economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, as well as a U.S. trade embargo and economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The unrest in Cuba is one of the largest demonstrations seen in decades, and the protests are drawing support from Cuban-Americans here in Colorado Springs.

Havana Grill owner Carlos Rodriguez said it’s his family still on the island that he’s fighting for.

“Even though I’m American, I love this country, but I have a lot of family there,” Rodriguez said. “I hate to see them suffer, and that’s the worst part about it.”

Internet service and social media on the island has been largely unavailable the past two days after the government shut it down. The president of Cuba blams social media for triggering Sunday’s demonstrations.