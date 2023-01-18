(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo has announced that it is the newest partner college to join TheDream.US network of schools that serve undocumented migrant students.

CSU Pueblo said this partnership provides scholarship opportunities to cover tuition and fees for undocumented students in Southern Colorado. The university is the first Colorado institution of higher education located outside of the Denver area to receive the designation.

“We are excited to partner with Colorado State University Pueblo in supporting Colorado Dreamers in their college and career aspirations,” said President of TheDream.US Candy Marshall. “Despite the many obstacles they face, these immigrant students continue to persevere and work hard to achieve their education and career goals. Their successes are proof that expanding Dreamers’ access to higher education and career opportunities is good for our country’s economic growth. We are grateful to Colorado State University Pueblo, and our other Partner Colleges across the United States, for giving our immigrant youth the opportunity to pursue a college education and contribute to the future of America.”

TheDream.US awards up to $8,250 annually per student to pay for tuition and fees. An additional $1,500 stipend is awarded each year to offset the cost of textbooks and other costs. In total, the scholarship funds provided by TheDream.US totals nearly $39,000 of financial assistance per student, covering the cost of a bachelor’s degree at the university.

To be eligible to apply for TheDream.US scholarship, undocumented students must have come to the United States before the age of 16, and have lived in the US for five consecutive years (arrived before Nov. 1, 2017).

Students of any age or education level are encouraged to apply. Potential applicants who meet the eligibility criteria for the program should apply for the National Scholarship before the application deadline on February 28, 2023. More information and application details are available here.

As a partner college, Dreamers are able to attend CSU Pueblo using the scholarship funds provided by TheDream.US. These funds are specifically reserved for students who have no access to federal aid and limited access to state aid.

“TheDream.US scholarship has life-changing potential for undocumented students’ futures,” Executive Director of Admissions at CSU Pueblo, Lee Saunders, said. “CSU Pueblo is a historic Hispanic Serving Institution and is thrilled to be a Partner College for this tremendous scholarship offering.”