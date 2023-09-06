(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) Women’s Swim and Dive team is hosting free swimming lessons for youth from Monday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 8 in partnership with No More Underwater.
CSU Pueblo said the swim and dive team will teach water safety and swimming lessons to youth in the Pueblo community. 20 children were selected for the five-day program by No More Underwater.
According to CSU Pueblo, about 950 children drown in the U.S. every year. No More Underwater partners with colleges and universities to help youth learn to swim.
“We hear of so many heartbreaking losses that happen each year because children are not able to swim or float. Our team is excited to partner with No More Underwater to help kids learn how to swim and reduce the number of accidental drownings.”CSU Pueblo’s Women’s Swimming Head Coach Susanne Divelbiss