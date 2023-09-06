(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) Women’s Swim and Dive team is hosting free swimming lessons for youth from Monday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 8 in partnership with No More Underwater.

CSU Pueblo said the swim and dive team will teach water safety and swimming lessons to youth in the Pueblo community. 20 children were selected for the five-day program by No More Underwater.

According to CSU Pueblo, about 950 children drown in the U.S. every year. No More Underwater partners with colleges and universities to help youth learn to swim.