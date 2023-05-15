(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on North Powers Boulevard in the early morning hours of Monday, May 15, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, at around 12:56 a.m. on Monday, a CSPD officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of N. Powers Blvd. and East Woodmen Road when he spotted a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on Powers Blvd.

The officer was initially able to catch up to the vehicle after turning on his emergency lights before the driver ran a red light at N. Powers Blvd. and Dublin Boulevard. The driver then continued southbound in the northbound lanes, while the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit was ended once the driver crossed into the southbound lanes between Dublin Blvd. and Stetson Hills Boulevard, however, the officer was able to relay the vehicle description and license plate.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Later, officers conducted a follow-up and took the suspect, identified as Jessica Brown, into custody for Felony Eluding, DUI, and other traffic-related charges.