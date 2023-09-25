(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early-morning shooting on the northeast side of the city in which one person was found dead.

According to CSPD, a shooting was reported just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The caller reported that she was about to be attacked by a man she had just met so she shot him before leaving the scene.

Officers found the woman in her car at a hospital, and based on information she provided, police were able to find the body of a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Alpine Currant View, just southwest of East Woodmen Road and North Union Boulevard.

CSPD said detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation, and the woman who reported the shooting was interviewed and released.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, and CSPD asked anyone with information or who is a witness to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).