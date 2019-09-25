CSPD to test gunshot detection system Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police will conduct a live-fire test of their gunshot detection system on Wednesday evening.

Residents in the Valley Hi, Park Hill, and Pikes Peak Park neighborhoods may hear gunshots between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

These controlled tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots, immediately followed by a validation of sound detection by the system.

During these tests, frangible bullets, which are designed to break apart upon impact, will be fired into bullet traps. No bullets will be fired into the air or ground.

