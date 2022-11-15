(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is planning a vehicle enforcement around the city, after the department said it continually receives complaints about cars and recreational vehicles out of compliance with city ordinances.

CSPD said they will conduct a period of increased warning, education, and enforcement through the weekend of Nov. 19. During that time, vehicles found not to comply with city ordinances will be properly tagged, allowing vehicle owners the opportunity to comply before further action is taken.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., CSPD will identify previously tagged vehicles that have not complied with city ordinances.

CSPD said the deployment falls under city code 10.25.101 – Removal and Impoundment of Vehicles, which includes the following violations:

Any vehicle left unattended obstructing traffic

Any vehicle upon a street is so disabled as to constitute an obstruction to traffic and the person in charge of the vehicle is by reason of physical injury or other physical condition incapacitated to an extent as to be unable to provide for its custody or removal

Any vehicle is left unattended upon a street or parked illegally so as to constitute a definite hazard or obstruction to the normal movement of traffic, or when left on any public street with engine running, or with key in the ignition, or both, or when parked in any area designated by the Traffic Engineer as a “Tow-Away” area; or when any vehicle is left unattended or parked so as to block ingress or egress from driveways so as to obstruct sidewalk pedestrian traffic

A vehicle, or trailer, is left parked in the same place upon a street, highway or alley continuously for a period of seventy-two (72) hours, or when any vehicle is left parked upon a street fronting on a business zone area continuously for a period of twenty-four (24) hours or more

Any truck-trailer is found to be parked in any parking metered space

Any semitrailer is found to be parked in any parking metered space

Any vehicle is reasonably suspected of being a stolen vehicle, or parts thereof to be stolen parts

Except as to vehicles parked in a City owned parking lot or structure in violation of this Code, which vehicles may be immediately impounded pursuant to subsection 10.16.110A of this chapter, any vehicle is left parked at any City owned or City operated parking lot or structure, other than at the Municipal Airport, for a period of thirty (30) days or more. The vehicle shall be presumed to have been abandoned by the owner and is declared to be a public nuisance

Any vehicle is parked, stopped or allowed to stand in a City owned parking lot or structure in violation of this Code

Any commercial vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of ten thousand one (10,001) pounds or greater parked on a public right-of-way in a Residential Zone District

Any recreational vehicle parked on a street or highway, alley, public roadway, or other public right-of-way for a period of time greater than that necessary for the expeditious loading and unloading of passengers or property

In addition, RV Parking Violations will also be enforced:

10.12.101: Stopping, Standing, or Parking in Specified Areas: On Sidewalk or Pedestrian Walk Area Within 5’ of driveway Within 5’ of fire hydrant Within 30’ of Traffic Signal/Control Device Between Curb and Sidewalk



10.12.105: Stopping, Standing or Parking in a Fire Lane

10.12.106: Stopping, Standing, or Parking in City Parks (park hours for vehicles)

10.11.101: Parking at Curb or Edge of Roadway

If vehicles are found to be out of compliance, they will be added to an inventory and towed to the CSPD Impound Lot.