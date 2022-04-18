COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will conduct a live-fire calibration of their gunshot detection system on Tuesday.

Between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on April 19th, residents in the Valley Hi, Park Hill, and Pikes Peak Park neighborhoods may hear gunshots from this calibration. The controlled tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by a validation of sound detection by the system.

During the tests, frangible bullets and a bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety. Frangible bullets are designed to break up into smaller pieces upon contact with harder objects or surfaces. No bullets will be fired into the air or ground.

There is no danger to the public during this test.