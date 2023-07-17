(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a stabbing where statements allegedly given by the victim and reporting party did not match up with the evidence found on the scene.

CSPD said on Sunday, July 16 at around 5:23 p.m. officers were called to the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive, which is near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard, about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds, and during follow-up interviews, police said statements given by the victim and reporting party did not match up with the evidence found on the scene.

CSPD said detectives from DVASA took over the investigation, which is ongoing.