The 78-year-old was last seen in the 7800 block of Bengali Ln. Mr. Grimes is 6’3″, 200lbs. Mr. Grimes was wearing a t-shirt, boxers and black shoes. Courtesy of CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are asking for help finding 78-year-old Phillip Grimes.

Officers say he was last seen in the 7800 block of Bengali Ln.

Grimes is 6’3″, 200lbs and was wearing a t-shirt, boxers and black shoes. He was last seen driving a gray-colored Toyota Rav4 with Colorado License plate 754THI.

Please call 719-444-7000 with any information about Mr. Grimes or his vehicle.