CSPD responds to fraction of firework complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) gets several complaints of illegal fireworks set off by citizens in the city on the Fourth of July. 2021 was no exception, but the department was only able to respond to a fraction of the calls received.

225 fireworks complaints were called in, just 96 were followed up on by CSPD. 12 summonses were issues as well as “dozens” of education contacts, to promote a message of safety around fireworks.

Officers were also dealing with firework-related incidents while responding to other calls during the night as well.

CSPD said they have five total units, with two officers each, dedicated to firework complaints on the Fourth of July, deployed from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“While it would be ideal to have more units, we have to prioritize staffing and resources to ensure we are responding to high priority calls for service in a timely manner. Pulling more officers away to handle only fireworks-related calls could potentially mean longer response times for those high-priority calls for service,” CSPD Spokesperson Natashia Kerr said.

CSPD said the 96 calls represent complaints that were followed up on and that officers proactively responded to firework-related incidents as well before calls were made.