CSPD responds to Chinook Center claim of “brutal attack” Saturday

The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to the Chinook Center’s statement which claims that protestors were “brutally attacked” by officers on Saturday, July 31, during a march for affordable housing.

Lieutenant Jim Sokolik of the Colorado Springs Police Department released a statement which said the following.

This letter is without merit. We made contact with the demonstrators and gave them numerous warnings not to block traffic. When the demonstrators continued to block traffic, we deployed our officers to block traffic to make sure the demonstrators were not struck by vehicles. When it was safe to do so our officers took four people into custody.” – Lt. Jim Sokolik, Public Information Officer, CSPD

The Chinook Center’s statement issued on Sunday said that protestors were met “with a line of riot police in response to roughly 60-75 marchers” and were “brutally attacked by the CSPD”.

The march was organized by several community groups which handed out items to homeless individuals living in Dorchester Park and then began marching up Tejon Street.