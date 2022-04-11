COLORADO SPRINGS –The Colorado Springs Police Department sent out a notification Monday regarding a Sexually Violent Predator who “has moved locations” within CSPD’s jurisdiction.

The department noted that Charles Swift is now registered as living as 3033 E Platte Avenue #110 in Colorado Springs and made the announcement per state law.

CSPD says Swift is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the parole board. Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:



• Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

• Reviewed and confirmed Swift’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

• Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

• Briefed patrol personnel on Swift’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.

• Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

• Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

• Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.



The Police Department says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex

offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.