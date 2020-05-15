CSPD mourn the loss of an officer who died off duty in a motocross accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Friday that they are mourning the loss of one of their own.

An off duty CSPD Officer was killed in a tragic motocross accident on Thursday.

Officer James “Jamie” Palaia, passed away at 48-years-old. Jamie served as an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department for 13 years.

In addition to his service as a patrol officer, Officer Palaia served in the Motor Unit, as well as the School Resource Officer Unit at Liberty High School, most recently at Mann, Russell, and Jenkins Middle Schools.

CSPD asks that you take a moment to honor Jamie and to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.