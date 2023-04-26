(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for Sandra Patterson who was reported missing on April 26, 2011.

According to CSPD, on April 26, 2011, Patterson was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen by family members on Feb. 28, 2009.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Patterson is described as a 47-year-old white woman, 5’2″, about 120 to 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Patterson, please contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.