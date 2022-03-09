COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) launches the first-ever K-9 March Madness Tournament.

On the road to the furry final four, each day CSPD will post a match-up of two K-9s.

The K-9 with the most likes on their photo moves on to the next round, according to a bracket.

CSPD will have a mini play-in tournament this week with its youngest K-9s and next week the official tournament will begin, according to CSPD.

Voting will be open from the time of the post until 4 p.m. on that same day.

CSPD encourages the public to fill out the brackets on their own as well.