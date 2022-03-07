COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado Springs’ finest is celebrating a big birthday!

Monday, March 7, marks Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Ozzie’s ninth birthday.

Ozzie serves in Patrol and Narcotics and has been on a total of 3,108 calls for service. To reward himself for his hard work, Ozzie received some of his favorite foods, which include fries and leftover steak.

He also loves to play with his favorite blue and green Chuckit! ball.

From all of us at FOX21 News, happy birthday, Ozzie!