CSPD K9 gets body armor donated

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest donated by a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

Odin’s vest is sponsored by Leslie and Dan May of Green Mt. Falls, CO. Colorado Springs Police Department said delivery of the vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Officer Snuggs and Odin

Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

