(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating the birthday of K9 Donut who turned six years old.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said Donut is a German shorthaired pointer, with a smooth and soft coat and loves to be pet. She loves to play with her tennis ball and run.

K9 Donut works at the Colorado Springs Airport keeping travelers safe.

Happy Birthday Donut!