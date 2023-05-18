(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding as the lead investigative agency for an officer-involved shooting in Monument.

CSPD tweeted about the incident shortly after 3:00 p.m. and said officers with the Monument Police Department were involved in a shooting near Knollwood Drive and Quarry Way, in a neighborhood southeast of I-25 and Highway 105.

CSPD said this is an ongoing investigation, though police said there is currently no threat to the public.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.