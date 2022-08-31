COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash on the city’s southeast side Wednesday evening.

According to CSPD, the call came in at approximately 6:15 p.m., reporting a crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, near the Milton E. Proby exit.

Police said a car travelling south on Academy veered off the road and hit the guardrail. The driver was thrown from the car and died on scene.





The major crash team is currently investigating the crash , and the area will be closed off for at least two hours.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.