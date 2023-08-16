(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, on the city’s southeast side.

CSPD confirmed to FOX21 News that the shooting occurred in the area of Zebulon Drive and Chelton Road, near South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD said detectives are investigating the shooting, which resulted in the death of one person. The death is being investigated as a homicide, CSPD said, though there is no danger to the public.

FOX21 News is working to learn more about this shooting and will update this article when more information is available.