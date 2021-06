COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a child was hit in a Colorado Springs parking lot Thursday.

Police say it happened just before 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot off 8th Street, just north of Cheyenne Boulevard on the southwest side of town.

According to CSPD, the child was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.