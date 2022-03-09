COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a reported armed robbery and shooting.

On Tuesday, at approximately 4:17 p.m. authorities responded to the 1500 block of Verde Drive in connection to “a robbery with a weapon call for service,” according to CSPD.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers two men walked up to him. One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

As a result, the victim pulled out a gun and multiple rounds were exchanged.

After, the men hit the victim with a tire iron and stole the victim’s gun. The men drove away from the scene in a black sedan.

Authorities then responded to another shooting at the 2700 block of S. Academy Boulevard.

Sand Creek Division officers made contact with two men in a black sedan that matched the description from the earlier incident.

Police said the two men were not shot. However, one of the men told police “he believed he may have been as he had witnessed a robbery where shots were fired,” according to the police report.

No probable cause was established to arrest the two men.

The investigation is still ongoing.