(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) introduced two new K9 members on Wednesday, June 7.

CSPD posted about the additions of its newest four-legged officers on Facebook, introducing K9 Riggs and K9 Creed.

CSPD said K9 Riggs is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic. He specializes in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, and article location.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said K9 Riggs loves to work, but in his free time he can be found destroying Kong toys, playing soccer in the yard, or devouring his favorite treats, Grandma Lucy’s banana and sweet potato treats.

“Riggs is excited to serve the City of Colorado Springs at the only speed he knows…..100 mph,” CSPD said of the energetic pup.

Also introduced on Wednesday was K9 Creed, a two-year-old German Shepherd. CSPD said Creed loves to play with his Jolly soccer ball and romp with his brother and sister at home. He has earned the nickname “big friend” because he loves attention and wants pets from everyone, CSPD said.