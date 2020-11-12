CSPD impound lot closed due to coronavirus outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department’s impound lot is closed for the next week due to a coronavirus outbreak, according to the department.

The closure is expected to last until November 19. During the closure, residents will not be able to retrieve their cars or property from the lot.

Police said the cars in the lot will not accrue additional storage fees during the closure.

Anyone who thinks their car may be in the lot can call police at 719-444-7000 to confirm. Police said it may take several days to show up in the system due to the closure.