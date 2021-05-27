CSPD hosts annual awards ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — They go above and beyond the call of duty, and on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department recognized these officers and civilians for their heroic deeds.

CSPD’s annual awards ceremony recognized courageous actions and significant contributions by citizens and department personnel.

Kristopher Fish was awarded the Officer of the Year award for his work in gang unit training and apprehending several suspects and property involved in car thefts.

The special ceremony is usually held in January, but was delayed because of the pandemic.