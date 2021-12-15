CSPD gives update on weather situation, response

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPS) is updating the public regarding weather conditions.

Status of CSPD Operations

The CSPD has gone on both Priority Dispatch and Accident Alert status. We are responding to as many calls as possible, but there are more calls for service than officers. Our primary goal is to keep our community safe, and in order to do that most effectively, it is necessary for the CSPD to go on both Priority Dispatch and Accident Alert status.

Priority Dispatch

The CSPD is currently experiencing an incredibly high call volume. Due to the number of calls for service, the department has gone to priority dispatching, meaning officers will only be responding in progress to high-risk incidents.

Accident Alert

The CSPD is also on Accident Alert status due to low visibility and high winds. Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report.

When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, a counter-report can still be made providing the previous criteria are met. Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go online at Coloradosprings.gov, go to the Police tab and select “Cold Reporting-Report a Minor Traffic Accident” from the Quick Links. More information to complete a report will be provided from the link. Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions.

Reminders for Community Member

Calling 911

Our Communications Center is being inundated. Please call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only. For non-emergencies, please call our non-emergency number at 719-444-7000.

Lost Power at Intersections

Power has been lost to traffic signals at numerous intersections throughout the city. As a reminder, if you are traveling through an intersection that does not have working lights, that intersection should be treated as a four-way stop. In a four-way stop, after the first set of vehicles passes through the intersection, the next set of vehicles to the right will then proceed to the intersection and so on.

Downed Trees

Private trees are the responsibility of the homeowner, but public trees and trees blocking public rights of way can be addressed by the appropriate local government.

For NON-emergency assistance with downed public trees, Colorado Springs residents can use the GoCOS! mobile app (coloradosprings.gov/gocos) (App Store link) (Play Store link) or call (719) 385-ROAD.

For NON-emergency assistance with downed public trees, Manitou Springs residents can use the SeeClickFix app at https://seeclickfix.com/manitou-springs.

To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in El Paso County, visit https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460.