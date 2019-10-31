CSPD gives tips to stay safe for Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department is reminding parents and teens to stay safe this Halloween.

“There is always strength in numbers so the more the better,” Officer MJ Thomson with the Crime Prevention Division of CSPD said.

Officer Thomson said traveling in groups helps kids and teens not get lost while out trick-or-treating, but also protects them against people who may be lurking in the background during the holiday.

He said kids should always be caring cell phones while out and about, even though unlikely, in case something were to happen.

“Make noise and run away. Always carry a cell phone or bring a light and we encourage people to go in groups,” Officer Thomson said.

For those worried, he said officers that aren’t on a call will more than likely be patrolling the neighborhoods more than usual.

“We have a list of all the registered sex offenders in our database,” Officer Thomson said.

Something else those handing out candy need to look out for is the color of candy bucket each kid is carrying. A new trend has started to help those staying at home know which kids have allergies and those who have autism.

If a child is carrying a teal candy bag, then that means they have some sort of allergy. If a child is carrying a blue candy bag it means they have autism or a similar disability.