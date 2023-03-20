(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for an endangered teen who was reported missing by her parents in February.

15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing on Feb. 17. She was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Statute Drive, in a neighborhood just southwest of the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.

CSPD said initial information suggested that Lia was headed to southern Indiana to meet an acquaintance, another minor. Lia’s parents immediately contacted authorities in Jefferson County, Indiana to check Lia’s last known address for Lia’s acquaintance, but Lia was not found there.

Since then, CSPD said officers have spoken to Lia’s friends and learned that she has not responded to any messages, and she has not reached out to any family members. The acquaintance in Indiana denied having seen or spoken to Lia since she went missing.

CSPD said the concern is that Lia is somewhere between Colorado and Indiana, and it is unknown how she would have gotten to her destination as she does not have known access to money or non-public transportation. Lia has been listed in national law enforcement databases since she went missing, but she has not been contacted by officers.

CSPD added that “additional case specific facts have led investigators to be concerned for her welfare.”

Lia is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and a round face.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information on Lia’s whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. You can remain anonymous by contacting Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.