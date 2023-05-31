(COLORADO SPRINGS) — While the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are truly a sight to see, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says stopping to watch them in a restricted area could end up costing you.

FOX21 News reached out to CSPD ahead of Thursday’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony, and asked what drivers can expect around the city and along the stretch of I-25 near the Air Force Academy.

CSPD said any car that stops along the interstate and surrounding roadways during the graduation flyover will be forced to move, or the driver could face a ticket and other violations.

So how can you guarantee you don’t receive a fine or have your car towed? Plenty of businesses along Interquest Parkway offer parking for a fee on the day of graduation, as well as special events. The Western Museum of Mining and Industry will host an event from its vantage point right across I-25 from the Academy, click here to find out more.

In addition to the graduation flyover, President Joe Biden will be delivering the commencement address. CSPD said cars that stop along the route that the president’s motorcade might travel will be removed from the roadway at the owner’s expense, either by CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, or the Colorado State Patrol.