COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department recognized a local boy for his hard work and dedication in the Police Athletic/Activities League of Colorado Springs, as he is recognized as the “Athlete of the Month.”

PAL is a non-profit organization located at Triple Threat Boxing/MMA Gym that operates in partnership with CSPD, according to CSPD PAL.

CSPD PAL Officers volunteer off-duty as assistant coaches for kids and teens during boxing classes.

CSPD recognized Eduardo, March’s PAL Athlete of the Month, on a social media post.

Congratulations to PAL Athlete of the Month, Eduardo! He has worked extremely hard in school and at the gym and is truly deserving of this recognition. Colorado Springs Police Department

The agency also shared photos of Eduardo with his PAL belt.



Courtesy: The Colorado Springs Police Department

Congratulations Eduardo !!!