COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) celebrated its K9’s birthday Monday.

K-9 Ozzie serves in the Patrol and Narcotics division, assisting in a total of 3,108 calls for service, according to CSPD.

CSPD celebrated the special birthday on Monday, sharing a few facts on the hard-working canine.

As a rewarding method, Ozzie rewards himself with his favorite snack – french fries and leftover steak.

Additionally, Ozzie is known for playing with his favorite blue and green chuck-it ball, stated CSPD.

As of Tuesday morning, 132 community members joined the agency in celebrating the birthday by commenting on its social media account.