(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were out in force for Blackout Wednesday on Nov. 22, and caught a driver going over 100 miles per hour.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted about the dangerous driving behavior, which was thankfully stopped before any other drivers were put at risk.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up for the enforcement period, including the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and CSPD.

According to EPSO, El Paso County has consistently ranked first for most traffic fatalities in the state for years. EPSO said the targeted enforcement on Wednesday will be carried out in two phases: by identifying and addressing distracted and/or speeding drivers in the afternoon, and impaired drivers in the evening.

“Speeding, driving recklessly, is not a victimless crime,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. “Speeding is a leading contributor to collisions and a major factor in traffic deaths and injuries. Ultimately, our goal is to live and work in a community where our roads, regardless of location in El Paso County, are safe for everyone. Engaging in reckless or impaired driving can have serious repercussions, both in terms of harm caused and financial consequences. Slow down, or we will pull you over.”