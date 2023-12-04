(COLORADO SPRINGS) — First responders pulled a body from Monument Creek on Monday, Dec. 4, and law enforcement is working to investigate the circumstances of the death, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said a report was received just before noon on Monday of a body in Monument Creek in the 3200 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard, just north of West Fillmore Street.

When personnel arrived, a body was found floating in the creek. CSPD said the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and recovered the body from the creek.

The homicide unit has responded to investigate, though CSPD said it is currently being investigated as a suspicious death. The investigation is ongoing, CSPD said.