(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced on Thursday, July 27 that a new office would be providing improved services for those needing to retrieve property from police possession.

According to CSPD, past congestion problems in the lobby of the Police Operations Center were caused by community members seeking to retrieve their property having to check in multiple times. This lead to the lobby becoming congested, and a lack of privacy.

CSPD said the renovated facility will streamline the process of property return, increase convenience for those retrieving their belongings, and ensure privacy for sensitive cases.

“Anything from suicides, baby deaths, vehicular homicides, homicides, officer involved shootings – any of those kind of death cases. This allows them that privacy to go through things,” said Stephanie Baker, a CSPD Evidence Unit Supervisor. “That process can be very daunting and I don’t think the families are sometimes prepared when we pile 20 bags in front of them.”

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Each month, CSPD said it returns property to 300-500 people. The new facility will allow for improved service for community members by providing a dedicated space to recover items, which will reduce the time they spend at their appointment. The new facility will also have expanded return days and hours.

The Property Return Office is located at 224 East Rio Grande Street, near South Shooks Run Park. It is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are required to verify items being released. You can visit CSPD’s Evidence Unit website to make an appointment.

You can also call (719) 444-7744 to book an appointment.