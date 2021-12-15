CSPD activates accident alert as strong storm approaches; what that means for you

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on accident alert as a powerful storm system moves into Colorado.

While the police department is on accident alert, drivers are asked to report minor traffic accidents by completing a cold report. A cold report is acceptable in instances such as:

  • A traffic accident where there were no fatalities or injuries requiring medical attention
  • No driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • All drivers were present with license, registration and insurance information
  • No damage was made to public property such as a street sign or utility pole

Drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a cold report.

When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, a counter report can be made providing the previous criteria is met. Drivers can pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go on line at cspd.coloradosprings.gov, go to the CSPD homepage and select “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions.

For the latest on Wednesday’s storm, visit FOX21’s weather page.

