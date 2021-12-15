CSPD activates accident alert as strong storm approaches; what that means for you

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on accident alert as a powerful storm system moves into Colorado.

While the police department is on accident alert, drivers are asked to report minor traffic accidents by completing a cold report. A cold report is acceptable in instances such as:

A traffic accident where there were no fatalities or injuries requiring medical attention

No driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

All drivers were present with license, registration and insurance information

No damage was made to public property such as a street sign or utility pole

Drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a cold report.

When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, a counter report can be made providing the previous criteria is met. Drivers can pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go on line at cspd.coloradosprings.gov, go to the CSPD homepage and select “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions.

