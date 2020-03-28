CSP warns about law enforcement impersonator in Southeast Colorado

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies in Southeast Colorado are currently investigating several reports where drivers have been contacted by a white man driving a dark, possibly black, unmarked Dodge Charger.

Several drivers reported they have been asked for papers regarding their authority to drive to their place of employment, and why they are violating the stay-at-home order.

Currently, no law enforcement agencies in Southeast Colorado are stopping cars and verifying if the drivers and occupants are in violation of the stay-at-home order

If you are stopped by a person who you believe is not a legitimate law enforcement officer, remain in your car and please call 911 immediately. You may also ask the person for their law enforcement agency identification. All officers, regardless of the uniform they are wearing, will be able to provide identification.

If you have any information on who is impersonating a law enforcement officer and stopping vehicles, please contact the Colorado State Patrol at *CSP or the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at 719-384-5941.