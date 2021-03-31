CSP: Man runs stop sign, crashes into police car in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Two people sustained minor injuries when a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a police SUV in La Junta Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Harriett Avenue near Fifth Street. A man was driving a Dodge Charger northbound when he ran a stop sign and hit a La Junta Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe, according to troopers.

The driver and the officer were both treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Troopers said both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the Charger driver, 38-year-old Christopher Haugen of Las Animas, was speeding. They’re still working to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.