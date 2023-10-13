(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning the community about an online scam offering a public list of gas stations impacted by credit card skimmers.

CSP said it recently became aware of the scam, which circulates via email. The email appears to come from “Colorado State Police” with the subject line “WARNING: Recent Contactless Payment Processors Scam.” Within the fake email, it states that the contactless payment systems at gas stations are damaged with a small hole, thus directing you to insert/swipe your card to pay. When you do, a skimming device steals your card information.

At the bottom of the email is a link to a current list of impacted gas stations. Do not click the link, as CSP said it could contain malware or phishing scams.

Below is an example of the email:

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

CSP said that it is not involved with these emails, and cautioned the public to be wary of mass emails that contain links, false information, or items to be downloaded that falsely claim to be associated with the Patrol.

CSP added that while it cannot speak to the tactic mentioned within the email, community members should always be wary of damage to the payment systems at gas stations and urged proper precautions to avoid being a victim of fraudulent charges and identity theft.