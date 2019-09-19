CSP investigating single rollover car crash in Cheyenne Wells

CHEYENNE WELLS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single rollover car crash that took place on Colorado Highway 40 at mile post 462 on Saturday around 5:00 p.m.

A 2004 Ford Ranger, driven by 69-year-old Willem Tenson from Burbank, California, veered off the right side of the road for 495 feet. The Ranger skid left back onto the highway and rolled multiple times off the north side of the highway.

Tenson was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by helicopter to Swedish Medical Center with serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors to the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind everyone to use their seat belts every time they get in a vehicle.