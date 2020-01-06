CSP investigates fatal single-car crash Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash that occurred on Simla Highway near Ramah Road sometime around midnight on January 6.

A 2005 Suzuki sedan driven by a 34-year-old woman was heading northbound on Simla Highway.

According to State Patrol, the driver lost control of the car for an unknown reason and over-corrected causing the car to rotate clockwise. The Suzuki traveled off the east shoulder and overturned. The driver was ejected and was not found until daylight.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as potential factors for the crash.

The family of the victim has not been notified yet.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper Joshua Yoder at (719) 544-2424.