(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will hold the annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge to Pack a Patrol Car with toys for children this Christmas.

On Nov. 24, CSP will collect toys at a Walmart in La Junta and in the parking lot east of the Walmart in Lamar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Nov. 26, troopers will be at the Walmart in Lamar receiving toy donations.

CSP says the toys in La Junta will go to local schools, and toys collected in Lamar will be donated to the Lamar Toys for Tots.

“Let’s kick off the Christmas season by giving back to our community. You can make a difference and help bring some joy to families this Christmas season,” said CSP.

If you can not make it to the donation sites in person, you can contact La Junta CSP Troop Office at 719-284-8981 or the Lamar office at 719-284-8991. CSP says monetary donations are greatly appreciated as well.