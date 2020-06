COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working apartment fire east of downtown, Wednesday afternoon.

CSFD said smoke and fire were showing from the second floor of a building just before 5:30 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingfire at 476 S MURRAY BL STRATUS APARTMENTS. Engine 8 reporting smoke and fire showing from the 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/7GNa3yPzJf — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 10, 2020

CSFD said two occupants, one dog and one cat, were safely evacuated just after 5:30 p.m., the fire is under control.

