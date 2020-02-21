CSFD working structure fire in north-central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fire crews were called to Straus Lane off W. Filmore Street Thursday night for a structure fire in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted out about the heavy fire, going all the way from the front of the house to the back.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2809 STRAUS LN. Truck 9 reporting heavy fire front the front of the home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 21, 2020

According to CSFD, they have the main body of the fire knocked down but the fire is still not under control as crews are looking for hot spots.

Main body of fire knocked down on Straus Ln. Crews will be on scene looking for hotspots — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 21, 2020

Fire crews reported intense damage is expected.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.